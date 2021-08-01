|
Citation
Wang D, Zong Z, Mao W, Wang L, Maguire P, Hu Y. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 79: 100-109.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34847993
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: This study explored the relationship between person-job fit and safety behavior, as well as the mediating role played by psychological safety, from the perspective of social cognitive theory and person-environment fit theory.
Language: en
Keywords
Person–job fit; Person–organization fit; Polynomial regression; Psychological safety; Safety behavior