





Wang D, Zong Z, Mao W, Wang L, Maguire P, Hu Y. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 79: 100-109.



(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)



10.1016/j.jsr.2021.08.010



34847993



INTRODUCTION: This study explored the relationship between person-job fit and safety behavior, as well as the mediating role played by psychological safety, from the perspective of social cognitive theory and person-environment fit theory.

METHOD: A total of 800 employees from petroleum enterprises were recruited, with cluster random sampling used to collect data in two stages.

RESULTS: The results showed that employees' safety behavior is higher under the condition of "high person-job fit-high person-organization fit" than under that of "low person-job fit-low person-organization fit." In other words, the more congruent the level of person-job fit and person-organization fit for a given employee, the higher their level of safety behavior. Practical Applications: Psychological safety plays a mediating role between the congruence of both person-job fit and person-organization fit and employees' safety behavior.






Person–job fit; Person–organization fit; Polynomial regression; Psychological safety; Safety behavior

