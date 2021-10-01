SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Romano E, Fell J, Li K, Simons-Morton BG, Vaca FE. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 79: 376-382.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsr.2021.10.004

PMID

34848017

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There is consensus that riding with an impaired driver (RWI) constitutes a major threat to public health. The aim of this study was to characterize the factors contributing to the motor-vehicle deaths of 15-20 year-old (y/o) passengers that RWI with a peer.

METHOD: Secondary analyses of the 2010-2018 Fatality Analysis Reporting System. 5,673 passengers aged 15-20 y/o killed while riding in passenger cars with a driver aged 21 or older, 3,542 of these drivers also aged 15-20 y/o. Analyses were conducted between October 2019 and December 2020.

RESULTS: Sixty-three percent of the young passengers were killed while riding with a driver 15-20 y/o. Of these drivers, 26.8% had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) >0.00 g/dL and 77.1% had a BAC ≥0.08 g/dL. Compared with those occurring during the day on weekdays, fatalities of young passengers who RWI with a peer driver with a BAC ≥ 0.08 g/dL often occurred on weekend nights (OR = 8.2) and weekday nights (OR = 5.2), and when the passenger and driver were both male (OR = 1.8). Race/ethnicity was not a significant contributor to RWI fatalities.

CONCLUSIONS: Most 15-20 y/o RWI fatalities occurred on weekends, at night, when the driver was a young peer with a high BAC, and the passenger and driver were male. The high prevalence of fatalities in these high-risk situations suggests that young driver-passenger dynamics may contribute to alcohol-related fatalities. Practical Applications: To curb RWI fatalities among underage passengers, countermeasures should focus not only on underage drinking drivers and riders, but also on drinking drivers of all ages. Prevention should increase focus on situations in which both the young passenger and young driver are males.

Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; Alcohol-related crashes; Passengers 5–20 years old; Riding with an impaired driver

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print