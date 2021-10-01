Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There is consensus that riding with an impaired driver (RWI) constitutes a major threat to public health. The aim of this study was to characterize the factors contributing to the motor-vehicle deaths of 15-20 year-old (y/o) passengers that RWI with a peer.



METHOD: Secondary analyses of the 2010-2018 Fatality Analysis Reporting System. 5,673 passengers aged 15-20 y/o killed while riding in passenger cars with a driver aged 21 or older, 3,542 of these drivers also aged 15-20 y/o. Analyses were conducted between October 2019 and December 2020.



RESULTS: Sixty-three percent of the young passengers were killed while riding with a driver 15-20 y/o. Of these drivers, 26.8% had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) >0.00 g/dL and 77.1% had a BAC ≥0.08 g/dL. Compared with those occurring during the day on weekdays, fatalities of young passengers who RWI with a peer driver with a BAC ≥ 0.08 g/dL often occurred on weekend nights (OR = 8.2) and weekday nights (OR = 5.2), and when the passenger and driver were both male (OR = 1.8). Race/ethnicity was not a significant contributor to RWI fatalities.



CONCLUSIONS: Most 15-20 y/o RWI fatalities occurred on weekends, at night, when the driver was a young peer with a high BAC, and the passenger and driver were male. The high prevalence of fatalities in these high-risk situations suggests that young driver-passenger dynamics may contribute to alcohol-related fatalities. Practical Applications: To curb RWI fatalities among underage passengers, countermeasures should focus not only on underage drinking drivers and riders, but also on drinking drivers of all ages. Prevention should increase focus on situations in which both the young passenger and young driver are males.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en