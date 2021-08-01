|
Citation
Mills L, Freeman J, Truelove V, Davey J, Delhomme P. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 79: 68-75.
34848021
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Preliminary research has indicated that numerous drivers perceive their risk of traffic crash to be less than other drivers, while perceiving their driving ability to be better. This phenomenon is referred to as 'comparative optimism' (CO) and may prove to inhibit the safe adoption of driving behaviors and/or dilute perceptions of negative outcomes. The objective of this study was to investigate comparative judgments regarding crash risk and driving ability, and how these judgments relate to self-reported speeding.
Keywords
Comparative optimism; Comparative pessimism; Perceptions; Risk of offending; Self-reported speeding