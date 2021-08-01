|
Howard KA, Griffin SF, Rolke LJ, Sease KK. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 79: 94-99.
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
34848024
INTRODUCTION: Bicycle riding is a common activity for children, but they are prone to bicycle-related injuries. It is well-established that injury prevention measures such as wearing a helmet and correctly riding a bicycle can reduce the severity of an injury and the likelihood of having an accident. However, how to increase bicycle injury prevention behaviors among children, who collectively fail to engage in injury prevention behaviors, is less well understood. Self-efficacy is consistently predictive of injury prevention behavior, making it an important approach to understanding injury prevention skills among this key population. The objective of this study was to explore and identify factors internal to the child as well as factors about his or her environment that predict a child's self-efficacy for injury prevention skills.
Injury prevention; Bicycle safety; Self-efficacy; Child safety; Helmet use