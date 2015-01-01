SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cardoso JDC, Azevedo RCS, Reiners AAO, Andrade ACS. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2021; 75(Suppl 4): e20201190.

(Copyright © 2021, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)

10.1590/0034-7167-2020-1190

34852041

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the effect of an educational intervention on health beliefs and adherence of elderly people to fall prevention measures.

METHODS: This is a quasi-experimental study, carried out at the Senior Citizens' Center. Sixty-eight elderly completed the intervention. The intervention consisted of four meetings focused on beliefs about falls and prevention, and the evaluation occurred at baseline and 30 days after completion.

RESULTS: The elderly were predominantly women (83.82%), with one to four years of schooling (36.76%), with health problems (95.59%), and 48.53% had fallen. There was a significant increase in perceived susceptibility, severity, benefits, barriers, and total health belief score post educational intervention. By adding total to partial adherence, there was a significant increase in the adherence of the elderly to fall prevention measures after the educational intervention.

CONCLUSION: Educational intervention was able to improve the beliefs and adherence of the elderly to fall prevention measures.


Language: pt
