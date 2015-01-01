Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to explore the relationship between speed behavior of participants and driving styles on interchange ramps. A spiral interchange in Chongqing was selected as an experimental road to carry out field driving experiment.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The continuous operating speed during experiment was selected by Mobile Eye, and the driving style was selected via two inventories.



FINDINGS Different driving behaviors showed great differences in age, driving mileage and driving experience. During driving process, male pursued driving stimulation more, whereas female pursued driving steadiness more. Therefore, driving characteristics of male were more disadvantageous to driving safety than that of female. Except for the large speed difference at the entrance and exit of the ramps, the differences at other positions were small. And the operating speed of male was slightly higher than that of female. The difference between different genders at the ascending end position achieved 4-5 kph, and the difference at other feature points were mostly 1-2 kph. During driving process, risky participants were more likely to pursue driving stimulation, and the poor speed control behavior was reflected in wide range of desired operating speed. Based on the results of analyzing at feature points, melancholy and sanguine participants more tended to take a high operating speed, and the poor speed control behavior was reflected in the most widely desired speed range. The speed control behavior of mixed participants was more cautious.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Advanced driving assistance system combined with two inventories was used to explore difference of speed behavior.

