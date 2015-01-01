Abstract

PURPOSE Individuals' driving behavior data are becoming available widely through Global Positioning System devices and on-board diagnostic systems. The incoming data can be sampled at rates ranging from one Hertz (or even lower) to hundreds of Hertz. Failing to capture substantial changes in vehicle movements over time by "undersampling" can cause loss of information and misinterpretations of the data, but "oversampling" can waste storage and processing resources. The purpose of this study is to empirically explore how micro-driving decisions to maintain speed, accelerate or decelerate, can be best captured, without substantial loss of information.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This study creates a set of indicators to quantify the magnitude of information loss (MIL). Each indicator is calculated as a percentage to index the extent of information loss (EIL) in different situations. An overall information loss index named EIL is created to combine the MIL indicators. Data from a driving simulator study collected at 20 Hertz are analyzed (N = 718,481 data points from 35,924 s of driving tests). The study quantifies the relationship between information loss indicators and sampling rates.



FINDINGS The results show that marginally more information is lost as data are sampled down from 20 to 0.5 Hz, but the relationship is not linear. With four indicators of MILs, the overall EIL is 3.85 per cent for 1-Hz sampling rate driving behavior data. If sampling rates are higher than 2 Hz, all MILs are under 5 per cent for importation loss.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study contributes by developing a framework for quantifying the relationship between sampling rates, and information loss and depending on the objective of their study, researchers can choose the appropriate sampling rate necessary to get the right amount of accuracy.

