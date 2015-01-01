|
OBJECTIVES: Professional isolation and limited opportunities for multidisciplinary collaborations are well-recognised challenges for psychiatrists in private practice. This narrative paper describes the development of a private practice group to assist first responders (FRs) and military patients located in Adelaide, South Australia. The aims included both peer review, and interdisciplinary communication and collaboration. Relevant personnel in the ambulance, police and fire services, military and veterans' groups, and the compensation system, participated in monthly meetings. Lack of timely access to psychiatric care for FR and military patients was identified as a problem and an expedited referral service was established.
