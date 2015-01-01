Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Professional isolation and limited opportunities for multidisciplinary collaborations are well-recognised challenges for psychiatrists in private practice. This narrative paper describes the development of a private practice group to assist first responders (FRs) and military patients located in Adelaide, South Australia. The aims included both peer review, and interdisciplinary communication and collaboration. Relevant personnel in the ambulance, police and fire services, military and veterans' groups, and the compensation system, participated in monthly meetings. Lack of timely access to psychiatric care for FR and military patients was identified as a problem and an expedited referral service was established.



CONCLUSIONS: The Closing the Gap Group was established in 2017. The terminology refers to the gap between treating psychiatrists and the complex organisations that manage the workplace context for FR/military patients. This initiative provides a template for private practice innovations to improve psychiatrists' skills and knowledge, along with better engagement and understanding between private psychiatrists and relevant community organisations.

Language: en