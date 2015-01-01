Abstract

Syncope in the elderly patient is a common presentation and the most common causes are usually non-cardiac. Older adults however are more challenging dilemmas as their presentation is complicated by co-morbidities, mainly cardiovascular and neurodegenerative disorders. Frailty and cognitive impairment add to the ambiguity of the presentation, and polypharmacy is often a major modifiable contributing factor. Vasovagal syncope is a common presentation throughout life even as we age. It has a favorable prognosis and conservative management usually suffices. Vasovagal syncope in this population may be misdiagnosed as accidental falls and is frequently associated with injury, as is carotid sinus syndrome. The initial approach to these patients entails a detailed history and physical examination including a comprehensive medication history, orthostatic vital signs, and a 12-lead electrocardiogram. Further cardiac and neuroimaging rarely helps, unless directed by specific clinical findings. Head-up tilt testing and carotid sinus massage retain their diagnostic accuracy and safety in the elderly, and implantable loop recorders provide important information in many elderly patients with unexplained falls and syncope. The starting point in management of this population with non-cardiac syncope is attempting to withdraw unnecessary vasoactive and psychotropic medications. Non-pharmacologic and pharmacologic therapy for syncope in the elderly has limited efficacy and safety concerns. In selected patients, pacemaker therapy might offer symptomatic relief despite lack of efficacy when vasodepression is prominent. An approach focused on primary care with targeted specialist referral seems a safe and effective strategy.

