Abstract

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is one of the most commonly neurodevelopmental disorder with a complex symptomatology in children, and frequently suffer from deficits in executive functions and motor abilities. Although medication-based treatments usually have a positive effect, possible side effects may result in a need for an adjunctive intervention. Present studies show positive effect of physical exercise on cognitive function. Therefore, the purpose of the current study is thoroughly examine the effects of physical exercise in children with ADHD. Preliminary evidence shows both acute and chronic physical exercise are beneficial to ADHD symptoms, executive function, and motor abilities. Benefits of acute exercise may gradually accumulate over time. Such benefits reflect the positive correlation between cognition and physical activity, and these benefits will also lead to changes in executive function after long-term training. Aerobic could induce to increase the neurotransmitter ie. serotonin, dopamine, BDNF and brain blood flow. Perceptual motor and meditation could lead to neuroplasticity in nerve cells and synaptic connections; furthermore, strengthening the sensory-motor base contributes to the improvement of attention. An exercise program for children with ADHD include moderate to high intensity interval training and cognitive tasks are suitable. The preliminary state of the evidence supports physical exercise as an adjunctive treatment for ADHD at this time.

