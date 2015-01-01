Abstract

BACKGROUND: Data suggest that pesticides interact with the melatonin receptor, which may influence sleep. However, the link between pesticides and sleep remains unexplored among the general adult population. This study evaluated unstratified and sex-stratified associations between urinary pesticide exposure (N = 4,478) and self-reported acute household pesticide exposure (N = 14,956), with sleep health outcomes within a nationally representative sample of US adults.



METHODS: Data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (NHANES) 2009-2014 were combined for analysis of aim 1 and aim 2. Urinary pesticide metabolite concentrations served as biomarkers of pesticide exposure. Acute household pesticide exposure (if any chemical products were used in the home in the past seven days to control pests) was self-reported (yes/no). Insufficient sleep duration (< 7 h/night) and trouble sleeping (yes/no) were self-reported. Log-binomial regression models that accounted for complex survey weights and adjusted for confounders were used to compute prevalence ratios and 95% CI.



RESULTS: Log urinary 3-phenoxybenzoic acid (3-PBA) was related to a higher probability of insufficient sleep [1.09 (95% CI: 1.00, 1.20), p = 0.04] and trouble sleeping [1.14 (95% CI: 1.02, 1.27), p = 0.02] among males. Self-reported acute household pesticide exposure was associated with a higher probability of insufficient sleep duration [1.16 (95% CI: 1.02, 1.32), p = 0.03] and trouble sleeping [1.20 (95% CI: 1.01, 1.44), p = 0.04] in the unstratified sample. Sex-stratified findings showed that associations between acute household pesticide exposure and trouble sleeping only persisted among males [1.69 (95% CI: 1.27, 2.24), p < .001].



CONCLUSIONS: In summary, acute pesticide exposure may be detrimental to adult sleep health, particularly among US males.

