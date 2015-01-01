|
Zamora AN, Watkins DJ, Peterson KE, Jansen EC. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e2199.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
34852798
BACKGROUND: Data suggest that pesticides interact with the melatonin receptor, which may influence sleep. However, the link between pesticides and sleep remains unexplored among the general adult population. This study evaluated unstratified and sex-stratified associations between urinary pesticide exposure (N = 4,478) and self-reported acute household pesticide exposure (N = 14,956), with sleep health outcomes within a nationally representative sample of US adults.
NHANES; Adult sleep health; Household pesticide use; Sleep duration; Trouble sleeping; Urinary pesticide metabolites