Citation
Martín-Pérez L, Gascón-Cánovas JJ. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
34853994
Abstract
This study examines the consequences that physical and verbal/social victimization by peers and the magnitude of the groups of bullies have on academic performance and the psychological and social domains of Health-related Quality of Life (HRQoL). 1428 secondary school students in the south-east Spain completed the Spanish version of the "Adolescent Peer Relations Instrument-Bullying" and "KIDSCREEN-52" questionnaires in order to analyse, respectively, peer victimization and the psychological and social domains of HRQoL. Data on sociodemographic characteristics and academic achievement was also collected.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Victimization; Academic performance; Health-related Quality of Life