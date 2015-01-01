Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze ecological association between socioeconomic, occupational and sanitation characteristics and scorpionism in Brazil.



METHODS: This was an ecological study with data on scorpion sting accidents reported on the Notifiable Health Conditions Information System (2007-2019). Negative binomial regression was used to estimate incidence rate ratios (IRR) and confidence intervals (95%CI).



RESULTS: In the study period there were 1,079,333 scorpion sting accidents, with a cumulative incidence rate of 41.5/100,000 inhabitants. In the adjusted analysis, there was association with the municipal percentages of: women (IRR=1.65 - 95%CI 1.18;2.30) and men (IRR=0.90 - 95%CI 0.88;0.91) working in the construction industry, women (IRR=1.21 - 95%CI 1.18;1.25) and men (IRR=0.73 - 95%CI 0.69;0.77) working in domestic service, women (IRR=1.03 - 95%CI 1.02;1.04) and men (IRR=0.93 - 95%CI 0.92;0.93) working in farming, households with refuse collection (IRR=0.99 - 95%CI 0.98;0.99) and households with refuse left nearby (IRR=1.02 - 95%CI 1.01;1.02), expected years of schooling (IRR=0.88 - 95%CI 0.83;0.92), and unemployment rate (IRR=1.07 - 95%CI 1.05;1.09).



CONCLUSION: Scorpionism was associated with precarious infrastructure/sanitation, job availability, education and female occupation.

