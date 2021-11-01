|
Kao PC, Pierro MA. Gait Posture 2021; 92: 167-175.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Cognitive-walking interference is manifested when simultaneously performing a cognitive task while walking. However, majority of the dual-task walking paradigms incorporated relatively short testing trials and were focused on posing a cognitive challenge by adding a secondary cognitive task but not introducing walking perturbations. RESEARCH QUESTION: How do healthy young adults adapt to concurrent cognitive challenges and walking perturbations in terms of task prioritization and adaptation strategies to control walking stability? METHODS: Eighteen healthy young participants walked with and without (1) continuous treadmill platform sways (Perturbed and Unperturbed walking), and (2) performing one of the cognitive tasks: visual and auditory Stroop tasks, Clock task, Paced Auditory Serial Addition Test (PASAT), and walk only. Primary outcome measures included cognitive task performance, mediolateral dynamic margins of stability (MOS(ML)), M-L local dynamic stability, stride time variability and the dual-task interference (DTI) on these measures.
Cognitive-walking interference; Dual-task; Dynamic stability; Gait; Perturbations