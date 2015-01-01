Abstract

PURPOSE: Universities and colleges play a major role in facilitating the behaviors of students into adulthood. Active travel (AT; walking or bicycling for transportation) can provide substantial health benefits, though inequities among bicycling are shown in many underserved populations (racial/ethnic minorities, women, LGBTQ+, disabled, low-income). This study aimed to understand universities' capacity for underserved populations programming on campuses.



METHODS: Representatives from U.S. universities/colleges participated in an online survey which addressed basic information about university demographics/culture, common barriers and desired tools to reaching underserved students, priorities, and important outcomes.



RESULTS: University respondents (n = 51) indicated a lack of programming and implementation of strategies to reach underserved campus populations. Typically, universities ranked equity as a low priority and limited strategies for promoting bicycling reached/targeted underserved populations.



CONCLUSION: There is a notable lack of programs and strategies to engage underserved populations on campus that should be addressed to better serve student health outcomes.

