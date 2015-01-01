SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sartin EB, Myers RK, Labows CG, Metzger KB, Carey ME, Yerys BE, McDonald CC, Mollen CJ, Curry AE. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10803-021-05372-3

34853958

OBJECTIVE: To characterize healthcare and behavioral service providers' transportation-related discussions with their autistic and non-autistic patients.

METHOD: 78 providers completed a cross-sectional survey assessing their transportation discussions with patients. We used Mann-Whitney U tests and chi-square tests to compare differences in provider reports by patient diagnosis.

RESULTS: Compared with one in two providers who reported they discuss transportation with non-autistic patients, only one in five have these conversations with their autistic patients. Few (8%) providers felt prepared to assess driving readiness in autistic patients, yet only a quarter refer patients elsewhere.

CONCLUSION: There is a critical need to develop resources for use in medical settings to effectively support autistic adolescents' independence and mobility as they transition into adulthood.


Driving; Transportation; Autism spectrum disorder; Healthcare providers

