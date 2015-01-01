CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Ascensão F, Barrientos R, D'Amico M. Science 2021; 374(6572): 1208.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Association for the Advancement of Science)
DOI
PMID
34855507
Abstract
Millions of wildlife-vehicle collisions occur every day around the world, causing countless human deaths and injuries as well as high vehicle damage costs... Hence, reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions goes hand-in-hand with improving road safety, while also promoting biodiversity conservation. MItigation actions are suggested.
Language: en