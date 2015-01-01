Abstract

BACKGROUND: Economic growth in China has brought about significant social and psychological changes in society.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to explore how the mental and psychological health of college students has changed over the past decade.



METHODS: We observed several cohort samples in a Chinese university over a decade and looked at five mental health outcomes, including suicidal ideation, depression, optimism, self-esteem, and perceived social support, throughout each year of testing.



RESULTS: Our study highlights the declining rates of suicidal ideation and depression, combined with relative stability and even small increases in optimism, self-esteem, and perceived social support across a range of demographic variables.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study imply that in the context of economic growth, stabilizing and improving positive mental health states can help prevent and reduce the risk of depression and suicidal ideation among college students. The study also highlighted the need for more public health campaigns and interventions in universities to help students cope with mental health problems.

