Abstract

Simulation-based dynamic traffic assignment models are increasingly used in urban transportation systems analysis and planning. They replicate traffic dynamics across transportation networks by capturing the complex interactions between travel demand and supply. However, their applications particularly for large-scale networks have been hindered by the challenges associated with the collection, parsing, development, and sharing of data-intensive inputs. In this paper, we develop and share an open dataset for reproduction of a dynamic multi-modal transportation network model of Melbourne, Australia. The dataset is developed consistently with the General Modeling Network Specification (GMNS), enabling software-agnostic human and machine readability. GMNS is a standard readable format for sharing routable transportation network data that is designed to be used in multimodal static and dynamic transportation operations and planning models.

