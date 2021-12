Abstract

Considerable advancements have been made in the quantification of biofluid-based biomarkers for traumatic brain injury (TBI), which provide a clinically accessible window to investigate disease mechanisms and progression.



METHODS with improved analytical sensitivity compared with standard immunoassays are increasingly used, and blood tests are being used in the diagnosis, monitoring, and outcome prediction of TBI. Most work to date has focused on acute TBI diagnostics, while the literature on biomarkers for long-term sequelae is relatively scarce. In this review, we give an update on the latest developments in biofluid-based biomarker research in TBI and discuss how acute and prolonged biomarker changes can be used to detect and quantify brain injury and predict clinical outcome and neuropsychiatric sequelae.

