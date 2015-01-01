Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is a major public health concern in Jordan, especially among youth. Social acceptance of SGBV is alarmingly high, including among youth. Refugee populations may be at particular risk given limited social support and access to health services combined with increased social and economic pressure and vulnerability. Further research is needed to understand how norms are embodied and reproduced at individual, interpersonal and community levels through relationships between partners, families, peers and community leaders. This study seeks to provide data on attitudes and norms in communities and across youth social networks in order to support gender transformative approaches that seek to change harmful social norms that perpetuate acceptance of SGBV.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: This study will collect egocentric data from 960 youth in Jordan (480 men and 480 women) aged between 18 years and 24 years. Individuals will be asked about their perceptions of norms relating to SGBV in their community as well as their perceptions of the attitudes held by up to 15 individuals within their social network. Data will also be collected on the social, economic and demographic variables, refugee status, experience of depression and anxiety, and social support. We will use multilevel analysis to examine individual and group-level associations. We will also assess other network attributes, such as homophily, the role of social engagement, social learning and social support in the transmission of norms and attitudes.



ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: Ethical approval was obtained from the Institutional Review Boards of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the University of Jordan. Rigorous ethical protections will be followed with regard to confidentiality and respondent safety. We intend to publish peer-reviewed papers of our findings in addition to a variety of tools and resources targeting diverse audiences, including policy and technical briefs.

Language: en