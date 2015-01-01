Abstract

BACKGROUND: Horse-related activities are increasingly popular among young people but are frequently associated with severe injuries requiring hospital treatment. There are few data on the incidence of equestrian injuries, especially in child populations, or on means of prevention. Thus, this study's purpose was to highlight the epidemiological data on specific injuries due to equestrianism and serve as the groundwork for future studies on the prevention of equestrian accidents.



METHODS: A retrospective study collected data on all children younger than 16 years old who attended our regional emergency department after involvement in an equestrian accident. The study covered the periods from 1990 to 2003 and 2011 to 2018. Twenty-two years of data on trauma circumstances, injury patterns (mechanism, anatomic site, and severity), treatment protocols, and hospital lengths of stay were analyzed.



RESULTS: This study confirmed that more young females participating in equestrian sports attended our emergency department than males. The leading cause of equestrian injury was falling from a horse (80.2%). Orthopaedic injuries represented around 60% of all reported lesions, far ahead of head injuries (30%). More than half of the injured children required hospitalization for inpatient medical care, and almost 50% of these underwent a surgical procedure, especially for upper extremity fractures (72% of all fractures). One patient died due to severe cerebral injury.



CONCLUSIONS: Horse riding injuries occur more frequently and are more serious than in many other sporting activities. There is an urgent need to reassess preventive measures to reduce the incidence and severity of equestrian injuries.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV.

Language: en