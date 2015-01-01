Abstract

Medically hospitalized individuals have high rates of comorbid psychiatric, substance abuse, and behavioral disorders. Disruptive and sometimes aggressive behaviors may arise when mental health needs of patients go unrecognized or are inadequately addressed. Health care workers experience the most workplace violence compared with other professions, with nurses and nursing aides at highest risk. A Behavioral Emergency Support Team (BEST) model can be an effective approach to providing a customized response to a patient's agitation through identification of underlying clinical and environmental contributors to the onset of aggression as well as to provide behavioral education and support of nursing staff.



RESULTS from 2 years of BEST model use resulted in 124 events among 96 patients of whom 19 had repeated events. The most common reasons for codes were aggression (79%) and elopement threat/attempt (45%), and the most frequent patient diagnosis was cognitive impairment (54%). Development of a BEST model provides support to nurses that is not otherwise available for events that are disruptive to care in inpatient medical settings and help minimize the occurrence of workplace violence.

