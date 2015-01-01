|
Tommasini NR, Iennaco JDS. Nurs. Adm. Q. 2022; 46(1): 37-44.
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
34860800
Medically hospitalized individuals have high rates of comorbid psychiatric, substance abuse, and behavioral disorders. Disruptive and sometimes aggressive behaviors may arise when mental health needs of patients go unrecognized or are inadequately addressed. Health care workers experience the most workplace violence compared with other professions, with nurses and nursing aides at highest risk. A Behavioral Emergency Support Team (BEST) model can be an effective approach to providing a customized response to a patient's agitation through identification of underlying clinical and environmental contributors to the onset of aggression as well as to provide behavioral education and support of nursing staff.
