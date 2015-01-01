Abstract

Abuser-initiated workplace disruptions are experienced by women who are in abusive intimate relationships. However, workplace disruptions may be prevented with targeted workplace supports. Using pilot data, this study examined relationships between workplace disruptions and workplace supports. Crosstabulation and Fisher's exact test results were stratified by race to understand potential racial discrimination of survivors.



FINDINGS revealed supports are associated with infrequent workplace disruptions for Black women, but White women were extended a wider variety of supports, even with frequent disruptions.



DISCUSSION of results is applied to workplaces and policy makers seeking to better support employees experiencing partner violence.

Language: en