Citation
Pachner TM, Showalter K, Maffett P. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34859723
Abstract
Abuser-initiated workplace disruptions are experienced by women who are in abusive intimate relationships. However, workplace disruptions may be prevented with targeted workplace supports. Using pilot data, this study examined relationships between workplace disruptions and workplace supports. Crosstabulation and Fisher's exact test results were stratified by race to understand potential racial discrimination of survivors.
Language: en
Keywords
race; workplace discrimination; workplace disruptions; workplace supports