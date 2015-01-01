|
Kappes JR, Huber DA, Kirchebner J, Sonnweber M, Günther MP, Lau S. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34861802
Abstract
The burden of self-injury among offenders undergoing inpatient treatment in forensic psychiatry is substantial. This exploratory study aims to add to the previously sparse literature on the correlates of self-injury in inpatient forensic patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD). Employing a sample of 356 inpatients with SSD treated in a Swiss forensic psychiatry hospital, patient data on 512 potential predictor variables were retrospectively collected via file analysis. The dataset was examined using supervised machine learning to distinguish between patients who had engaged in self-injurious behavior during forensic hospitalization and those who had not. Based on a combination of ten variables, including psychiatric history, criminal history, psychopathology, and pharmacotherapy, the final machine learning model was able to discriminate between self-injury and no self-injury with a balanced accuracy of 68% and a predictive power of AUC = 71%.
Language: en
offending; self-harm; forensic psychiatry; machine learning; schizophrenia