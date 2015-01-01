SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Boehme HM, Cann D, Isom DA. Crime Delinq. 2022; 68(1): 123-154.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0011128720974309

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

While there is substantial research on community-police relations, most studies examine the abstract outcome of "negative perceptions of police." This study, however, examines over- and under-policing as two distinct, yet not mutually exclusive, constructs, suggesting that there is more to strained police-community relations than citizens perceiving the police "negatively." Using the Project on Human Development in Chicago Neighborhoods Community Survey, we assess the relationship between race and ethnicity and perceptions of over- and under-policing and explore how these associations are conditioned by neighborhood characteristics.

RESULTS reveal racialized perceptions of over- and underpolicing. Furthermore, while levels of both under- and over-policing vary across neighborhoods, the relationship between these outcomes and individual-level race/ethnicity was robust. Implications for policy and research are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

communities and police; perceptions of police; race and police

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print