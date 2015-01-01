|
Huijsmans T, Nivette AE, Eisner M, Ribeaud D. Eur. J. Criminol. 2021; 18(2): 192-212.
We examine an integrated dynamic model of social influences and internal controls on delinquency in adolescence. We assessed to what extent parental bonds, peer delinquency, and self-control were reciprocally related to delinquency throughout adolescence, and whether their effects were time varying. We applied cross-lagged panel models to analyze these relationships using three waves of data from a sample of Swiss youth at ages 13 to 17.
Language: en
Adolescence; delinquency; peer delinquency; reciprocal effects; self-control; social influences