Schildkraut J, Gruenewald J, Gilliam M, Novak M. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2021; 60: e101533.
Typically regarded as separate phenomena, recent events suggest that mass shootings and terrorism may not be as distinct as previously believed. Given that most members of the public never will directly be impacted by either of these types of tragedies, news media play a critical role in shaping perceptions about these events as social problems. To date, however, there has been little empirical research on the similarities and differences in news coverage of mass shootings and terrorism events. Therefore, the current study analyzes New York Times coverage of 18 mass shootings, both ideological (extreme far-right and radical Islamic) and non-ideological (e.g., school, workplace), in the context of Joel Best's model of social problems creation.
Language: en
Mass shootings; News framing; Social problems; Terrorism