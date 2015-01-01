Abstract

The purpose of this research study was to review the current literature on the prevalence of suicide deaths, attempts, and ideation, and resistance for seeking help among law enforcement officers by examining current suicide prevention programs among those that support the country's police officers. The exact number of law enforcement officer deaths by suicide is unknown due to inconsistent data collection practices. Approximate estimates range from being at or significantly above the national average; one study reported the rate of suicide to be twice the rate of officers who die in the line of duty, another study reported three times the rate and another reported to be eight times that of the general population. The inconclusive nature of the literature has made obtaining the number of officer suicide deaths challenging. A comprehensive examination of the law enforcement mental health and suicide prevention literature revealed a lack of consistency in reporting; a multitude of maladaptive behaviors; and a lack of adequate suicide prevention programing for this profession.

Language: en