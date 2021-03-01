SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Eilittä T, Haddington P, Vatanen A. J. Pragmat. 2021; 178: 175-191.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pragma.2021.03.005

This paper explores the topic of children having restricted rights to engage in conversation with adults in multiparty interactions. Drawing on the principles of conversation analysis, and 7 h of video-recorded Finnish and English naturally occurring in-car family interactions, our focus is on moments when a child summons the driver while the driver is driving and having a conversation with another passenger. We suggest that the composition and position of the child's summons relative to other ongoing conversations play a crucial role in whether the child receives a response, or whether the summons will be ignored or suspended by the driver. Positioning and designing summonses in different ways is a resource for the child to exert agency and mobilize a response from the driver to different degrees, which affects the child's likelihood of entering in interaction with the driver at that moment. The analysis suggests that children cannot be a priori determined to have (or not to have) certain kinds of speaking rights; instead, the "right" to engage in a conversation is contingent and situated, (re)negotiated and accomplished in situ. Finally, summons-answer sequences provide adults a resource for socializing children into the regularities of turn allocation and turn distribution.


Adult-child interaction; Agency; Conversational rights; In-car interaction; Summons; Turn-taking

All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
