Abstract

SummarySocial workers? perceptions regarding child risk and protection tend to rely on universal criteria that may differ from the perceptions of minority groups. The Ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Israel is a strictly religious, segregated, close-knit community with idiosyncratic values and norms that differ from those of social workers in the country. This qualitative study aimed to explore social workers? perceptions and ascribed meanings of child risk and protection in Israel?s Ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. To this end, 30 in-depth interviews were conducted with social workers working with this community.



FINDINGSThe study identified four distinct primary areas of risk and protection for children in Israel?s Ultra-Orthodox Jewish community: spirituality, collectivism, segregation, and hierarchy. Each of these areas encompasses factors of both protection and risk.ApplicationsThe study?s findings highlight the gaps between the Ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and social workers who adopt Western universal views regarding child risk and protection. This article advocates a context-informed approach when dealing with minority communities. Adopting such an approach can contribute to better cooperation between professionals and their clients from minority groups and advance the well-being of children.

Language: en