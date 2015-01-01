|
Lovato K, Abrams LS. Fam. Soc. 2021; 102(1): 33-49.
(Copyright © 2021, Alliance for Children and Families, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
During the past two decades, U.S. immigration policies have been tightened resulting in increased deportations of unauthorized persons residing in the United States. This qualitative phenomenological study is theoretically grounded in family systems theory. In-depth, semi-structured interviews were conducted with Latinx youth (n = 8) and their remaining caregivers, specifically mothers (n = 8) who had recently experienced the deportation of the child's father.
Language: en
deportation; family separation; immigration; Latinx families