Journal Article

Citation

Crocetto J, Beemer K. Fam. Soc. 2021; 102(3): 333-345.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Alliance for Children and Families, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1044389420983142

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This research project is intended to address the dearth of information regarding best practice in clinical engagement and intervention with nonoffending caregivers of children who have been sexually abused. Utilizing an online survey, licensed clinicians were invited to respond to open-ended questions regarding (a) common challenges they face when working with caregivers of children who have been sexually abused and (b) strategies they have found to be effective when faced with these challenges. Their responses are presented and implications for social work training and practice are reviewed.


Language: en

Keywords

abuse/neglect/violence; child sexual abuse; clinical practice; family systems and functioning; modes of practice; nonoffending caregivers; parenting/motherhood/fatherhood; subjects of practice

