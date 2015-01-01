|
Citation
|
Madden S, Haught MJ, James A. Public Relat. Rev. 2021; 47(5): e102114.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Within public relations, little research has been conducted on the relationship between networks and social issues management, particularly issues that are gendered and emotional. Through a social network analysis and in-depth interviews with individuals involved in a public university's sexual assault prevention and awareness work, this study demonstrates a missed opportunity for public relations experts to serve as key issue operatives in an issue-driven network. Specifically, public relations issue operatives can bridge network structural holes in the development and dissemination of comprehensive sexual assault awareness and prevention communication at universities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Boundary spanners; Issues management; Sexual assault prevention; Social network analysis; University communication