SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Madden S, Haught MJ, James A. Public Relat. Rev. 2021; 47(5): e102114.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pubrev.2021.102114

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Within public relations, little research has been conducted on the relationship between networks and social issues management, particularly issues that are gendered and emotional. Through a social network analysis and in-depth interviews with individuals involved in a public university's sexual assault prevention and awareness work, this study demonstrates a missed opportunity for public relations experts to serve as key issue operatives in an issue-driven network. Specifically, public relations issue operatives can bridge network structural holes in the development and dissemination of comprehensive sexual assault awareness and prevention communication at universities.


Language: en

Keywords

Boundary spanners; Issues management; Sexual assault prevention; Social network analysis; University communication

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print