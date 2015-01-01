|
Zheng Q, Chan GCK, Wang Z, Connor JP, Ren Y, Thai PK. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 230: e109178.
34864567
BACKGROUND: Alcohol consumption is a leading preventable risk factor for morbidity and mortality in China. Understanding drinking patterns provides important data to inform public health policies in alcohol control, especially in specific groups like university students. This study aims to assess the alcohol consumption patterns and level of use in an urban population and a university town in a Chinese city using wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE).
Language: en
University students; Alcohol consumption; Ethyl sulfate; Urban population; Wastewater-based epidemiology