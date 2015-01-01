Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to determine the effectiveness of the Kazdin Method for Parenting training on reduction of aggression, low-breaking, and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) in students.



Methods: The study employed a pre-test, post-test, and follow-up quasi-experimental design with the control group. The population consisted of all boy first-to-third grade elementary students with ODD in educational district 3 of Isfahan City, Iran. They were selected via the stratified random sampling method, so that with the selection of 10 schools by Education Administration of District 3 of Isfahan in the academic year of 2017-2018, 230 boy first-to-third grade elementary students with ODD were listed. From among them, 30 students were randomly selected and divided into two experimental and control groups based on a score higher than the cut-off point on the subscales of law-breaking and aggression according to the Achenbach Child Behavior Checklist (CBCL) and a clinical interview conducted by school counselor. In this study, the Kazdin parenting educational intervention program was administered to the experimental group twice a week for twelve 1.5-hour sessions. The data were analyzed via the repeated measures analysis of variance (ANOVA).



Findings: The Kazdin Method for Parenting had a significant effect on reduction in ODD (F = 20.57, P = 0.001) and also on the reduction in subscales of law-breaking (F = 29.81, P = 0.001) and aggression (F = 10.33, P = 0.001), and this effect remained constant in the follow-up stage



Conclusion:. The Kazdin Method for Parenting reduces the ODD, aggression, and law-breaking, and also reduces the parent-child conflicts and it can be used as an effective interventional method for parents to reduce symptoms of ODD, aggression, and law-breaking

Language: en