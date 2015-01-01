Abstract

Delays in the execution stage of road construction projects are one of the significant challenges. The incapability of finishing projects according to schedule has attracted many researchers' attention to this issue. This study has been formed to investigate delays in road construction projects from a risk management perspective. In this study, risks have been identified by structured interviews with experts. Qualitative risk analysis by a survey of experts and quantitative risk analysis by analytical hierarchy process (AHP) technique have been performed. Research results show that financial and credit problems, lands' funding, management problems, technical problems, and natural disasters have the highest risk among the main criteria. Among the subcriteria of the risk, incomplete funding with a weight of 0.188, gardens and land price with 0.114 are the most critical risk, and ground operations with 0.017, asphalt problems with 0.009, and accident insurance with a weight of 0.006 are the least essential risk. In the following, critical criteria analysis has been performed, and solutions to reduce or eliminate these delays in road construction projects are presented.

