Citation
Lasky T, Richmond BK, Samanta D, Annie F. Am. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34866416
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: West Virginia (WV) had the ninth highest rate of firearm mortality of all states in the United States according to the CDC in 2018. Gun violence in WV has been a steady problem over the last decade. The rural population is more vulnerable to unintentional firearm injuries and suicides. Previously published literature from urban settings has demonstrated a link between firearm injuries and modifiable situational variables such as crime, unemployment, low income, and low education. There are very few studies that have utilized geospatial analytic techniques as a tool for injury mapping, surveillance, and primary prevention in rural and frontier zones of the United States.
Language: en
Keywords
prevention; geospatial; rural; firearm