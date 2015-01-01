Abstract

This study examined the associations between childhood maltreatment (CM) and the mean-level of perceived partner responsiveness (PPR; the extent to which individuals feel cared for, understood, and validated by their partner) over 35 days, the day-to-day variability in PPR, and the initial levels and trajectories of PPR over 1 year in community couples. Both members of 228 couples completed a self-reported measure of CM and provided daily reports of PPR over 35 days and retrospective reports of PPR at three time points over 1 year. A person's greater CM was related to a lower mean level of PPR over 35 days and to a lower initial level of their own PPR. A person's sexual abuse, physical neglect, and emotional neglect had an effect over and above other forms of CM in these associations. A person's greater CM was also related to higher day-to-day variability in their own and their partner's PPR, and a person's greater emotional neglect was associated with a sharper decrease over time in their own PPR. These findings provide a more fine-grained understanding of how CM may affect the perceptions of being cared about, accepted, and validated by a partner on a daily basis and over time.

