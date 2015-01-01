SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wilkinson SR. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/13591045211048171

34865505

The scientific basis for practice in child psychiatry has developed apace. And has thrown up several quandries for an accepted paradigm for good practice anchored to the diagnostic schema developed in adult psychiatry. This paper hopes to stimulate discussion about where alternative paradigms might lead us on a path to precision medicine as applied to child psychiatry.


personality; attachment; child psychiatry; diagnoses; p-factor; precision medicine; psychotherapy; treatment alliance

