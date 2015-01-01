|
Abstract
|
The scientific basis for practice in child psychiatry has developed apace. And has thrown up several quandries for an accepted paradigm for good practice anchored to the diagnostic schema developed in adult psychiatry. This paper hopes to stimulate discussion about where alternative paradigms might lead us on a path to precision medicine as applied to child psychiatry.
personality; attachment; child psychiatry; diagnoses; p-factor; precision medicine; psychotherapy; treatment alliance