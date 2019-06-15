Abstract

BACKGROUND: E-scooter usage was lawfully approved in Germany in June 2019. Since then, a marked increase of e-scooter drivers has been noticed. Evidence concerning factors that may affect the severity of these injuries is limited. The study aimed to retrospectively analyze e-scooter-related injuries in a major German city.



METHODS: All patients admitted to the emergency department of a level I trauma center in Berlin, Germany, between June 15, 2019, and December 15, 2019, were retrospectively reviewed. Patients involved in an e-scooter accident were included in this study, and medical reports were analyzed.



RESULTS: In the study period, 43 patients were involved in an e-scooter accident and could be included in this study. The median age of the patients was 30 years (interquartile range [IQR], 24.50-39.50 years), with 19 (44.2%) being female patients. The median Injury Severity Score of all patients was 2.0, with the highest Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) of 3.00 (IQR, 2.00-3.00) and was recorded as thoracic injuries. Seven patients had extremity fractures, of which 4 had to be stabilized operatively. In 12 patients (27.9%), the accidents occurred under the influence of alcohol.



CONCLUSIONS: The majority of injuries reported in this study were associated with a relatively low AIS, possibly due to strict local speed limits. Nonetheless, e-scooter usage bears risks of sustaining severe injuries to the head, face, and extremities, particularly under the influence of alcohol or when illegally ignoring local laws.

Language: en