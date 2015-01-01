Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The association between posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicidal ideation (SI) is well-known. However, a few studies have investigated the associations between PTSD symptom clusters based on the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual for Mental Disorders (DSM-5) and changes in suicide risk longitudinally.



METHODS: We adopted a longitudinal study design using data from the National Survey for Stress and Health of 3,090 of the Japanese population. The first and second surveys were conducted on November 2016 and March 2017, respectively. The suicidal ideation attributes scale was applied to assess the severity of suicidal ideation at baseline and the follow-up period. A multivariate linear regression model was conducted to examine the associations between the 4- or 7-factor model of PTSD symptom clusters at baseline and longitudinal changes in SI.



RESULTS: Overall, 3,090 subjects were analyzed (mean age, 44.9 ± 10.9 years; 48.8% female) at Baseline, and 2,163 completed the second survey. In the 4-factor model, we found that the severity of negative alternations in cognition and mood were significantly associated with increased SI after 4 months. In the 7-factor model, we found that the severity of anhedonia and externalizing behavior at baseline was significantly associated with increased SI during the follow-up period.



CONCLUSIONS: We found that the seven-factor model of DSM-5 PTSD symptoms may provide greater specificity in predicting longitudinal SI change in the general population. Closely monitoring specific PTSD core symptoms may be more effective in mitigating key clinical and functional outcomes.

Language: en