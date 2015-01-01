|
Citation
|
Sureda-García I, Valera-Pozo M, Sánchez-Azanza V, Adrover-Roig D, Aguilar-Mediavilla E. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e718110.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34867596
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Previous studies have shown that teachers and parents of children with language disorders report them to have higher victimization scores, a heightened risk of low-quality friendships and social difficulties, and may be more vulnerable to peer rejection than control peers. However, there are few studies of bullying in children with developmental language disorder (DLD) and reading difficulties (RD), and none has considered the mutual relationships between teacher reports, the perceptions of classmates, and children's self-reports. We analyzed the experiences of bullying and peer relationships in primary school students with DLD and RD as compared to their age-matched peers using teacher reports, peer reports, and self-reports on victimization. Additionally, we explored how these three perspectives are associated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
victimization; bullying; developmental language disorder (DLD); peer-rejection; reading difficulties (RD); sociogram; teacher report