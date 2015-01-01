Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study aims to investigate the potential of using HUD (head-up display) as an approach for drivers to engage in non-driving-related tasks (NDRTs) during automated driving, and examine the impacts on driver state and take-over performance in comparison to the traditional mobile phone.



BACKGROUND: Advances in automated vehicle technology have the potential to relieve drivers from driving tasks so that they can engage in NDRTs freely. However, drivers will still need to take-over control under certain circumstances.



METHOD: A driving simulation experiment was conducted using an Advanced Driving Simulator and real-world driving videos. Forty-six participants completed three drives in three display conditions, respectively (HUD, mobile phone and baseline without NDRT). The HUD was integrated with the vehicle in displaying NDRTs while the mobile phone was not. Drivers' visual (e.g. gaze, blink) and physiological (e.g. ECG, EDA) data were collected to measure driver state. Two take-over reaction times (hand and foot) were used to measure take-over performance.



RESULTS: The HUD significantly shortened the take-over reaction times compared to the mobile phone condition. Compared to the baseline condition, drivers in the HUD condition also experienced lower cognitive workload and physiological arousal. Drivers' take-over reaction times were significantly correlated with their visual and electrodermal activities during automated driving prior to the take-over request.



CONCLUSION: HUDs can improve driver performance and lower workload when used as an NDRT interface. APPLICATION: The study sheds light on a promising approach for drivers to engage in NDRTs in future AVs.

Language: en