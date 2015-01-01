|
Turunç G, Kisbu-Sakarya Y. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
34865554
PURPOSE: While the importance of domestic violence has been examined in relation to parenting behaviors and child development, less is known about the link between justifying attitudes toward wife beating and parenting, especially in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC). This study employs an actor-partner interdependence mediation model to examine how parents' justifying attitudes toward violence against women relate to their own (actor effects) and their partners' (partner effects) level of parental involvement, which then influence their preschool children's early development.
Language: en
early child development; Justification of violence; low- and middle-income countries; Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey; parental involvement