Abstract

PURPOSE: While the importance of domestic violence has been examined in relation to parenting behaviors and child development, less is known about the link between justifying attitudes toward wife beating and parenting, especially in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC). This study employs an actor-partner interdependence mediation model to examine how parents' justifying attitudes toward violence against women relate to their own (actor effects) and their partners' (partner effects) level of parental involvement, which then influence their preschool children's early development.



METHOD: Using data from mothers, fathers, and children in 16,010 families residing in LMIC that participated in UNICEF's Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey Waves 4-5-6 and a dyadic mediation modeling approach, we have examined the associations between maternal and paternal justification of violence against women, parental involvement, and children's early development.



RESULTS: Results revealed that mothers' greater justification of violence against themselves were associated with decreased level of maternal (actor effect) and paternal (partner effect) involvement, while fathers' greater justification of violence against their wives was related to decreased paternal involvement (actor effect). Furthermore, mediation tests indicated that paternal justification of violence was negatively and indirectly associated with early childhood development through paternal involvement. Moreover, maternal justification of violence was negatively and indirectly associated with early childhood development through both maternal and paternal involvement.



CONCLUSION: Mothers' and fathers' justifying attitudes toward domestic violence emerge as a possible risk factor for child development that can be addressed by preventive interventions.

Language: en