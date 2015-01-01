|
Citation
Schacter HL, Ehrhardt A. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34866473
Abstract
Although experiences of adolescent peer victimization elevate risk for depressive symptoms during emerging adulthood, the mechanisms underlying this pathway are not well-understood. Drawing from attribution theory and models of relational schemas, the current study introduces romantic self-blame as a putative novel mechanism linking adolescent peer victimization to emerging adult depressive symptoms and evaluates perceived social support as a protective factor. A diverse sample of 350 emerging adults completed self-report measures of retrospective peer victimization, romantic characterological and behavioral self-blaming attributions, social support, and depressive symptoms. Confirmatory factor analyses supported the hypothesized two-factor structure of romantic self-blame. Additionally, conditional process models demonstrated that elevated romantic characterological-but not behavioral-self-blame partially explained the association between retrospective peer victimization and current depressive symptoms, particularly among those perceiving low social support.
Language: en
Keywords
social support; depressive symptoms; Peer victimization; emerging adults; self-blame