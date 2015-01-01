SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mushtaque I, Rizwan M, Abbas M, Khan AA, Fatima SM, Jaffri QA, Mushtaq R, Hussain S, Shabbir SW, Naz R, Muneer K. Omega (Westport) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Baywood Publishing)

10.1177/00302228211054316

34870523

The current study sought to ascertain the impact of inter-parent conflicts on teenage psychological distress, social and academic adjustment and examine the suicide ideation during the COVID-19. The results found to be alarming as 22% of the individuals displayed suicidal tendencies, with 9% having attempted suicide once, 4.6% having tried suicide twice, and 11% stating that they were likely to do so again. Therefore, the media and the government might host awareness programs and counseling initiatives to promote mental health and prevent suicidal behavior. Moreover, parents may be educated on community level, about the effect of inter-parental arguments on the mental health of their children.


adolescent; COVID-19; suicidal behavior; inter-parental conflict

