Miles SR, Silva MA, Lang B, Hoffman JM, Venkatesan UM, Sevigny M, Nakase-Richardson R. Rehabil. Psychol. 2021; 66(4): 450-460.
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
34871026
OBJECTIVE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a complex health problem in military veterans and service members (V/SM) that often co-occurs with psychological and medical conditions such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and sleep apnea. We aimed to examine if sleep apnea is associated with the presence and severity of PTSD in V/SM with TBI of all severities. RESEARCH METHOD: The study examined participants at varying times since their TBI (N = 602) enrolled in the Veterans Affairs TBI Model Systems database. Frequency of self-reported sleep apnea diagnosis was calculated in a cross-sectional sample. Prevalence of co-occurring sleep apnea and probable PTSD was tested with a chi-square analysis. A multivariable regression model evaluated the association between sleep apnea and PTSD symptom severity while controlling for relevant covariates.
